EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat at Edwardsville High School.

Edwardsville school officials received an anonymous tip Tuesday afternoon regarding a possible threat of a shooting at the high school.

The district immediately informed a school resource officer and the Edwardsville Police Department of the threat. Police determined a threat was not imminent and brought in one person for questioning.

Law enforcement and school officials have not disclosed whether the threat came from a student or from someone outside the school district. The Madison County State’s Attorney will review the case and consider possible charges.

“The safety and security of our students, staff and schools remain the highest priorities for EHS and District 7. We encourage everyone to ‘say something if you see or hear something’. Any threat of violence against our school community is taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” said the Edwardsville School District in a statement.

“We would remind citizens to contact their local law enforcement if they hear of any threats against the community as law enforcement takes those threats seriously and will fully investigate,” said Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback.