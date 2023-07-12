MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An Edwardsville, Illinois, man was arrested and charged earlier this week for causing a fatal crash on Interstate 55 while under the influence.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred just after 1:40 a.m. on July 8, on southbound I-55 at milepost 15.

Investigators learned a Chevy Malibu struck the rear of a Jeep Compass, which caused the Jeep to overturn. Both the driver and front seat passenger in the Jeep were ejected and killed.

State police identified the driver of the Malibu as Cole Wendler, 23, and arrested him on July 10.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wendler with two counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more causing death and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death. Wendler remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.