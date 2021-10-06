Edwardsville man charged in infant daughter’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 38-year-old man for the murder of his 6-month-old daughter.

According to court documents, first responders were called to an Edwardsville home on Sept. 28 for medical assistance for Thomas Dellamano’s child.

The child was rushed to a local hospital but passed away on Oct. 4. Investigators determined the infant’s injuries were consistent with being shaken.

Dellamano was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Dellamano is in custody at Madison County Jail on a $1 million bond. If convicted, he faces between 20 and 60 years in prison on each charge.

