MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An Edwardsville man faces 11 felonies in connection with a child porn case investigated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors have charged Nicholas Misiak, 38, with seven counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.

With assistance from the Edwardsville Police Department, the Illinois Attorney General’s investigate division searched Misiak’s home on Thursday and found several child pornography materials.

“Exploiting children through child pornography is a heinous crime, often leaving victims and their families with a lifetime of trauma and emotional scars,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “Perpetrators who prey on innocent children must be held accountable, which is why my office is committed to work through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement to help track down and stop the individuals responsible for this exploitation.”

Misiak could face up to 30 years in prison or $100,000 in fines for each dissemination charge, while each possession charge could lead up to seven years in prison.

Raoul’s office runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies on handling such cases.