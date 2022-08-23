CAMDENTON, Mo. – An Edwardsville man is behind bars for sex crimes involving a minor in mid-Missouri over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Grant Keller, 21, with two counts of second-degree sodomy, child molestation and supplying liquor to a minor in the investigation.

Investigators say the victim met Keller while working a shift at a local restaurant on Aug. 20. Keller reportedly exchanged contact information with the child and met with the victim after work before the two traveled to a condominium in Camden County.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says Keller was involved in sex acts that were illegal due to the victim’s age. Keller posted a $50,000 bond and is expected to return to court on the charges in September.