MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An Edwardsville man faces six felonies in connection with a child porn investigation dating back to last year.

Prosecutors have charged Connor Bazzell, 24, with six counts of child pornography. Four counts are considered high-level criminal offenses in Illinois as a Class X felony.

The Edwardsville Police Department received a tip in December 2022 that a resident was distributing child pornography. Bazzell was charged Wednesday in connection with the investigation, and he’s linked to child pornography crimes from Jan. 2022 and Aug. 2023.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Bazzell reportedly distributed videos of lewd acts involving two girls under the age of 18, including one under the age of 13. Charging documents also allege that Bazzell had videos of sex acts involving children on his phone.

The City of Edwardsville says Bazzell turned himself in on Thursday, but was released after posting bond. Court documents did not disclose any dates for future court proceedings.

The Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted Edwardsville police during the investigation.