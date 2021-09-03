Edwardsville requiring city employees to be vaccinated by October 15

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.– The city of Edwardsville will start requiring COVID vaccines for employees starting on Oct. 15. The city made the announcement Thursday.

The new policy was issued from the office of City Administrator Kevin Head. It says:

“Given the importance of the continuity of public services provided by the City, providing a safer workplace, and protecting public health, the City has determined that it is vital to the safe operation of the City for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.”

The notice also says the City will follow all laws related to medical or sincerely held religious beliefs.

The notice goes on to say the City believes this is another way to protect the health as well as the safety and welfare of local residents and municipal workers.

The city of Edwardsville joins St. Louis City and a handful of other businesses requiring the vaccine for employees.

Beginning this week, the state of Illinois is mandating everyone ages 2 and up will be required to wear masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

Starting on Sept. 5, individuals working in a vaccine-required setting who are unable or unwilling will to get the shot will be required to get tested at least once a week. More frequent testing may be required, such as in the case of an outbreak, he said.