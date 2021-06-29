Edwardsville Schnucks bags groceries in free reusable bags until 10 cent bag fee takes hold

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ahead of the city ordinance in Edwardsville charging customers 10 cents per bag for single-use shopping bags, Schnucks is offering to bag customers’ items in complimentary reusable bags now until Sunday, July 11.

The bags are made from 40 percent recycled material, and according to Schnucks, can be used up to 125 times.

The 10-cent bag fee will go into effect Monday, July 12. This fee will be placed on the new reusable plastic bags and paper bags.

The City of Edwardsville said stores can “provide disposable bags free of charge to any consumer that participates in a State of Illinois or Federal food assistance program.”

City officials said stores collecting the 10 cent charge will keep the money collected to “offset the cost of the bags and to recoup administrative expenses for changing point of sale systems and record keeping.”

Click here to learn more about the bag fee.