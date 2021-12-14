Edwardsville tornado: City organizing debris clean-up effort

Ronna Brockmeier Blattner looks over the damage caused by Friday’s tornado at her family’s home and business, Brockmeier Sod Farm, in Edwardsville, Ill., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Edwardsville Fire Department is still clearing debris from the Amazon warehouse that collapsed after last Friday’s tornado.

First responders have confirmed no one else is missing at the warehouse. Six Amazon employees died and one person hospitalized as a result of the tornado and subsequent building collapse.

While there are no reported fatalities with the City of Edwardsville, some residential areas sustained significant damage.

Edwardsville residents can contact the United Way by calling 211.

The city’s public works department will remove debris at the following locations:

Country Club View Subdivision

Country Club View Drive

Fairway Drive

Sunset Hills Drive

Birdie Court

Eagle Court

Glen Echo Subdivision

Glen Echo Drive

Lockhaven Court

Camelot Drive

Country Club Lane

The following restrictions apply for all debris removal:

Building materials and tree debris should be placed in separate piles near the edge of the roadway.

Tree limbs should be cut into pieces that are 8 feet or less if possible.

Residents are encouraged to place small building debris in their regular trash for pickup.

City crews may not enter private property.

Materials that will be removed only include trees and building materials that are a direct result of the storm event.

City leaders are asking anyone who would like to make a donation to contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Fund, the Salvation Army, or the American Red Cross.