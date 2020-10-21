Edwardsville Walgreens burglary may be connected to Troy carjacking, police say

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An early morning burglary in Edwardsville is thought to be associated with a police chase that started hours later in the Metro East and ended in St. Louis City.

St. Louis police arrested a man who carjacked a work van in Troy, Illinois just after 8 a.m.

The carjacking led multiple police departments on a high-speed chase into Illinois.

The employee of the van that was carjacked is hospitalized and seriously hurt after jumping to freedom near Illini Drive near Sam’s Club.

This apparently all began in Edwardsville with an alarm at the Walgreens at W. Vandalia and S. Main streets.

Maryville police stopped two men in a 2008 Lexus, they found cigarette cartons that could have possibly been those stolen from the Walgreens.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man but the passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Maryville police chased the suspect and later found the car wrecked without anyone in it.

That brings police back to the 8 a.m. carjacking. Construction workers in Troy, Illinois found the suspect near the crash site and he stole their work van.

Charges are pending for both suspects with different police departments.