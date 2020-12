EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Edwardsville City Council passed a measure Tuesday that will fine people for not wearing a mask.

The Post-Dispatch reported face coverings are now mandated for almost any activity outside the home. A first offense is $25. A second offense is a $50 fine. Fines continue to increase with every repeat offense.

Exceptions to the mandate include children under two, people walking or running while separated by at least six feet and those eating and drinking in public.