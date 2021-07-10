Edwardsville woman wins first, third places in salsa competition

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A woman from Edwardsville recently earned recognition for her original salsa recipes at a Texas festival.

Christine Nelson has been selling her salsas since 2019. In June, she won first place for her “Hot Taco” salsa at Zest Fest, as well as third place for her signature “Spicy Taco” salsa.

In an article by The Telegraph, Nelson said, “There were a lot of different categories and I won the consumer-ready one. It was pretty awesome; it was the first contest I had ever entered.”

The article states that her products are now available for purchase at 20 Schnucks locations in Illinois and 38 locations in Missouri, as well as at smaller stores in Edwardsville and Granite City.

Nelson’s latest flavor is “Red Bell,” which is the kind of salsa she originally would make for her friends and family.

“My family is a huge salsa family, and I started making it for family and friends, and everybody loved it so much and I thought, well, I’ll try and sell it on the side and it just blossomed,” Nelson told The Telegraph.

When she was making it for her friends and family, Nelson locally sourced her vegetables, which is something she continues to do with her coprocessor.

“Way back, I started bringing different peppers back from vacation in Texas, then we started growing some peppers. I was just experimenting with different blends,” Nelson told The Telegraph.

On the horizon is her own spice line based that will be based on the spices used in her salsas, according to the article.

Purchasing her salsas from small area stores are ways to support her company, Christine’s Salsa.

“Every time they buy a jar of salsa, it helps out my small business,” Nelson told The Telegraph.