Edwardsville’s 10 cent plastic bag fee goes into effect in July

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A city ordinance in Edwardsville charging customers 10 cents per bag for single-use shopping bags will go into effect on July 12.

The City Council approved the ordinance on October 15, 2019, and it was supposed to go into effect on April 1, 2020. When COVID hit, Governor JB Pritzker banned reusable bags making single-use ones the only option. This caused the 10 cent charge to be put on hold.

The ordinance was proposed by Bring Your Own Glen-Ed in 2018.

The fee will be enforced at all retail businesses that are larger than 7,000 square feet.

The City of Edwardsville said stores can “provide disposable bags free of charge to any consumer that participates in a State of Illinois or Federal food assistance program.”

The store will keep the 10 cent charge to “offset the cost of the bags and to recoup administrative expenses for changing point of sale systems and record keeping.

Click here to learn more.