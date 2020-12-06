Edwardsville’s Holiday Market helps you find unique gifts while supporting small businesses

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Like many other communities, Edwardsville is getting into the holiday spirit by helping businesses and people that need it most during the season.

The Edwardsville Holiday Market, helps shoppers find those unique gifts for the person that’s hard to shop for while helping out small businesses.

Families that have also been hit hard because of the pandemic were also getting a little extra holiday cheer from the Edwardsville Police Department.

In year 11 of hosting “Shop with a Cop,” they’ve had to get a little creative to keep things safe, but they’re still helping 23 children getting $250 worth of presents a piece.

Their families will get something special too, a gift basket filled with goodies from local groups.