RED BUD, Ill. – One man is behind bars on felony charges after he allegedly set an elderly man on fire in Red Bud, Illinois over a property dispute.

Shawn Porter, 48, has been charged with aggravated battery, obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer in the investigation. Police say Porter has an extensive criminal history and was on parole at the time of the incident.

The Red Bud Police Department says the dispute unfolded Wednesday evening. During the dispute, Porter reportedly poured an unknown combustible fluid onto the victim, a 76-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition with second-degree and third-degree burns.

After the dispute, Porter was engaged in a standoff with police at his home. Porter was alleged to take a hostage, which he released. He later barricaded himself in the home, and it took police several hours to deescalate the situation and arrest him.

Porter was transported to the Randolph County Jail after his arrest.