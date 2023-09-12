O’FALLON, Ill. – Nearly two weeks since a systemwide outage, a significant Illinois health care provider has restored its electronic and phone line systems.

Hospital Sisters Health System has multiple facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. In late-August, an abrupt outage left HSHS without access to websites, internet service, telephones, and computer applications.

According to an update Tuesday, “HSHS successfully restored functionality to the EPIC platform,” which includes electronic health records and MyCHart applications.

“We will respond to patient messages as quickly as possible, and we encourage patients to reach out to their health care provider’s office to speak with a member of their health care team, should they require urgent assistance,” said HSHS in a statement Tuesday.

“We remain focused on restoring the rest of our systems in a methodical manner, which will take time to complete. We appreciate your continued patience and look forward to continuing to care for our valued patients.”

