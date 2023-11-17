EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Emergency crews are continuing to battle an hours-long house fire in East St. Louis.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area located on North 22nd Street, where the fire initially started in a vacant building, then spread to an occupied home. Two people were living in the house at the time: a woman in a wheelchair and her adult daughter.

It’s understood that the daughter was able to get the mother outside the burning home safely. Crews are continuing to fight the flames as they gut the home. The cause of the fire in the vacant building is still unknown.

