EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A water rescue happened early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene at about 6:45 a.m. Emergency crews were seen out helping flood victims into a boat and taking them to a dry, safe spot. The emergency crews had water up to their knees.

Cars were also seen in this area stuck on the flooded road.