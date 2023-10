COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Emmett Till’s cousin will be in town to give a keynote address at the 2023 SIU Equity Symposium.

Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr. was 16 years old when his cousin and best friend, 14-year-old Emmett Till, was kidnapped and lynched. He was one of the last people to see Till.

Reverend Parker will give his address from 1 to 2 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. He’ll also sign copies of his book about growing up with Till from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.