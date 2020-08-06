Missing Venice, Illinois man found safe

UPDATE: The Venice Police Department and Illinois State Police canceled their missing person advisory Thursday night after 80-year-old Arkel Griggs was located safe.

VENICE, Ill. – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory is active for an 80-year-old man.

The Venice Police asked the Illinois State Police to activate the advisory after Arkel Griggs went missing Thursday morning. He was last seen at the insection of Broadway and Robin Street at 9:00 a.m.

Griggs is a 5 feet 8 inches tall, 152 pound black man. He has black/grey hair and is wearing tinted glasses, a burgundy t-shirt, blue jeans and black leather shoes.

His health condition puts him in danger.

Anyone with information about Griggs’ whereabouts should contact the Venice police department at 618-877-2114 or contact 911.