LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. – Lawrenceville Police need your help finding an endangered missing man.

Authorities said Floyd Wheeler disappeared Friday, October 21 around 2:00 p.m. Wheeler is 33-years-old, 5’10, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen at 1726 12th Street in Lawrenceville wearing a ball cap, an army green hoodie, jeans, and work boots. Authorities shared that Wheeler has a condition that places him in danger.

If you have any information, please call the Lawrenceville Police Department or 911.