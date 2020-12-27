Endangered missing person advisory issued for 56-year-old Illinois woman

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. – The Illinois State Police issued a missing person advisory for a southeast Illinois woman who local authorities believe could be in danger.

The Shawneetown Police Department asked state authorities for help in locating Dena Lynn French.

French, 56, has brown hair, stands 5’6” tall, and weighs 114 pounds.

French was last seen leaving her home around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, driving a white 2016 Kia Optima sedan with Kentucky license plate AHW237.

Police said French has a condition that places her in danger.

Anyone with information on French’s whereabouts is asked to call the Shawneetown Police Department at 618-269-3018 or dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

