Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 70-year-old

MARYVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Maryville man.

According to authorities, 70-year-old Paul Schneider was last seen in the 100 block of Wilma Drive and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Police describe Schneider as 5’7” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has grey hair and a large grey beard, and is wearing a baseball cap and red jacket.

Schneider has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on Schneider’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryville Police Department at 618-288-7226 or call their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.