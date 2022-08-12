ALGONQUIN, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Illinois man possibly heading to the St. Louis area.

Joseph Nies, 83, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in in the 4300 block of Whitehall Lane in Algonquin, Illinois.

Investigators say Nies left his home Thursday morning and was possibly heading to Chesterfield. His vehicle was last seen by an automated license plate recognition system westbound on the Clark Bridge US 67 crossing into Missouri around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Nies’ vehicle is described as a Dark Green 2010 Lexus with Illinois license plate number LS460.

Nies is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 lbs with gray hair, blue eyes and fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts, white socks, and brown shoes. Investigators say Nies is diagnosed with dementia and might be wearing hearing aids.

If you have any information on Nies whereabouts or his vehicle, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Algonquin Illinois Police Department at 847-658-4531.