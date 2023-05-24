MADISON, Ill. – It’s back – The Enjoy Illinois 300 returns for its second year at worldwide Technology Raceway on June 2 and 4. Sunday, June 4 will also boast an all-new Gateway Garage Experience that enables fans to get up close and personal with the teams, cars, and drivers.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Jazz St. Louis returns to the Confluence Music Festival with a one of a kind trackside performance. Bebe and Cece Winans, the Madison High School Marching Band, and the Muny Teens will have performances as well.

They will also have a special grand marshal this year. Jackie Joyner-Kersee also hosting the inaugural JJK 5k on Saturday, June 3.

Curtis Francois is the owner and CEO, he was here Wednesday morning and spoke to FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor about what all that they will offer over the weekend.