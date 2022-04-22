MADISON, Ill. – The NASCAR Cup Series race is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway in June and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau wants to help you celebrate the region. They are giving away a $500 gas card. All you need to do to enter is sign up for the sweepstakes at RiversAndRoutes.com.

“Thousands of people will start flocking to southwest Illinois the week before the race and we want to be sure we give them a warm welcome,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said.

The tourism bureau is creating signs to welcome NASCAR fans to the region. They will be visible at businesses in six southwest Illinois counties. Visitors will be encouraged to take a trip on the Great River Road and explore Route 66 before race day.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will be held at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5. This is the first NASCAR Cup Series race to be held at the raceway located in Madison, IL.