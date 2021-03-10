Environmental groups concerned about scheduled smokestack demolition in East Alton

Illinois

EAST ALTON, Ill. – The demolition of three smokestacks at the Wood River Power Station in East Alton is scheduled for Sunday. Environmental groups believe demolition projects at former coal plants should face stricter regulations.

They point to the demolition of a smokestack at a former coal plant in Chicago last year. A cloud of dust traveled into the Little Village neighborhood.

“We really got concerned about the demolition process when we saw what happened in Little Village,” said Andrew Rehn, water resources engineer with Prairie Rivers Network.

Rehn believes too much trust given to companies involved with the demolition process at former coal sites and would like to see a process giving more protections to those living nearby. Rehn believes residents should be notified and allowed to ask questions of those involved with the demolition process.

“There really isn’t a lot of comprehensive regulations around this,” he said.

“There’s just a lot of safety issues involved here and the public needs to know and wants to be safe in our own community,” said Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Three Rivers Project coordinator with the Piasa Palisades Group of The Sierra Club. “We need to know when things like this are happening.”

There are EPA regulations that apply to asbestos and a demolition permit must be granted. East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley told FOX 2 an earlier demolition project at the site went perfectly.

Another reason environmental groups want more regulations is they expect more demolitions at former coal plants.

Rehn said he will be monitoring Sunday’s planned demolition.

“We’re hoping for a cloud that is managed and it stays local and doesn’t become something that heads off-site and then goes to who knows where,” he said.

On Saturday, March 13, IL Route 143 will be closed from 9 a.m. until Sunday, March 14 at 9 a.m. The closure will be between Enviro Way on the east end to Locks and Dam Way on the west end. The walkway and conveyor over Route 143 will be removed Saturday.

