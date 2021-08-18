EPA orders Cahokia Heights to address sewage overflow issues

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Environmental Protection Agency ordered Cahokia Heights, Illinois to address its bad sewer situation. They’ve had nearly 30 sewage overflows since January.

The Post-Dispatch reported the order mandates Cahokia Heights submit a plan to control sanitary sewer overflows which often back up into homes and yards.

The EPA order specifically requires the city to train sewer staff on inspections, develop a regular inspection and maintenance plan for lift stations, and address complaints and work orders.

The agency also recently ordered Cahokia Heights to take immediate actions to prevent drinking water contamination.

This included increased testing and monitoring of drinking water. It comes after an inspection found serious problems like sanitary sewer overflows and the lack of water quality monitoring.

The EPA warned of a potential loss of system pressure in the water system could result in an increased risk of dangerous contaminants including E. coli and other disease-causing organisms.