EPA orders Cahokia Heights to take preventative action against water contaminants

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The EPA ordered the city of Cahokia Heights to take immediate actions to prevent drinking water contamination.

This included increased testing and monitoring of drinking water. It comes after an inspection found serious problems like sanitary sewer overflows and the lack of water quality monitoring.

The EPA warned of a potential loss of system pressure in the water system could result in an increased risk of dangerous contaminants including E. coli and other disease-causing organisms.