ST. LOUIS – FOX2 is your local election headquarters, and the NAACP has helped many in the metro-east St. Louis get registered to vote.

It hosted a voter registration and membership drive in East St. Louis. Frank Smith, Chairman of the East St. Louis Democratic Central Committee says statistics show about 4,000 people in East St. Louis, Washington Park and Cahokia Heights have not voted over the last 12 years.

He blames a shift in population making challenging for some to get out and vote.