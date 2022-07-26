NASHVILLE, Ill. – The deluge of the greater St. Louis region poses problems for residents in rural communities.

People in the southern Illinois town of Nashville received an alert from the Washington County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) late Tuesday morning warning them that the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir had failed.

According to authorities, the reservoir’s primary dam is holding for the time being, but residents need to be ready to evacuate.

The EMA says people in the flood zone—extending southwest from E. St. Louis Street and toward S. Mills Street—will be notified if they must leave their homes.

Nashville, Illinois is approximately 50 miles east of St. Louis.