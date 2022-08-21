CASEY, Ill. – A small Illinois town off Interstate 70 is known for its oversized household objects. St. Louis has the Arch, but Casey has the giant rocking chair.

Unique sights for travelers can be found in the town of Casey, nestled between St. Louis and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Visitors can stop by and see the world’s largest attractions: a wind chime, pitchfork, and a mailbox. Other statues that don’t hold the world record include an ear of corn, a pencil, and a birdcage.

According to the town’s website, Big Things Small Town, the creator of these attractions is Jim Bolin, a local business owner who’s lived in Casey all his life.

Bolin wanted to give back to his community with his construction crew, Bolin Enterprises, Inc. They came up with the idea to make oversized household items.

Visit the Big Things Small Town website or Casey, Illinois to experience the statues. Most of the attractions are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CBS News recently visited the city and toured the area.