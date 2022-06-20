COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – On Tuesday, the horses will be racing a little later at Fairmount Park. They cite the excessive heat in the forecast as the reason for moving the races from the afternoon until the evening.

The races for Tuesday, June 21 will start at 7:30 pm instead of 1:00 pm. No other schedule changes have been announced.

You can see the FanDuel Sportsbook races from your computer, tablet, or phone. FOX 2 streams them every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. Check this page for live video of each race.