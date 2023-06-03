MADISON, Ill. – Anticipation is high as the NASCAR Cup Series race prepares to welcome a massive crowd for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the Worldwide Technology Raceway.

Remarkably, for the second consecutive time, the event is completely sold out, ensuring that the once-empty stands will soon be filled with enthusiastic fans. As attendees make their way to the venue, they can rest assured that there are certain items they are allowed to bring in: closed non-alcoholic beverages and a small soft cooler.

The grandstand seats, accommodating 1,200 people, along with numerous hospitality suite areas, will be bustling with activity come Sunday.

The big race is at 2:30 p.m., but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a bunch of things you can do before to keep you entertained. Rows and rows of vendors are setting up for day 3 as we speak.

One of those people is a painter, Kelly Telfer.

FOX 2’s Stephanie Rothman spoke to Telfer about how has it been this weekend, seeing families come together at the raceway, and what should kids expect Sunday.