SHILOH, Ill. – You may hear some loud “booms” near Scott Air Force Base today. The noises are expected between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. A meme posted to the military base’s Facebook page indicates that the explosions are part of a training exercise. Representatives from Scott Air Force Base say that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be strapping on their bomb suit and working with detonation robots today.

These troops are active in the region and can be seen at many area events. They were called to help dispose of a World War II-era Japanese mortar that a Missouri family found in their yard last year. A woman found a piece of metal sticking up in her yard. It was later identified as an old bomb. The EOD team used a robot to collect the mortar and took it back Scott Air Force Base where it was detonated.