Operations resume after MetroLink train crashes into car in Fairview Heights

​FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A MetroLink train crashed into a car in Fairview Heights Sunday afternoon. Train operations between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights MetroLink Stations have now resumed.

As of 6 p.m., MetroLink Station Shuttles stopped transporting passengers by bus between the Emerson Park, JJK Center, Washington Park, and Fairview Heights Stations.

Officials at Metro say passengers may still experience minor delays as trains resume their regular weekend schedule.

FOX2 will provide more details as they become available.