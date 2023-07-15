FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The latest round of severe storms brought lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds around the St. Louis region. Some Metro East communities, like Fairview Heights, were hit hard by the storms.

Resident Laura Obal tells FOX 2 that strong winds caused a tree to fall on a fence of her home.

“The wind, I mean, it just was the fastest I’ve ever seen,” said Obal. “And the trees were just bending over, and then about 8 minutes later, boom. Power went out.”

Obal and many others spent their Saturday cleaning up around their homes. She is still in shock from Friday’s storms.

“You could hardly even see it, the rain and the wind all wrapped up together. And then the trees – wow. I’ve never seen anything like that before, and I’ve been here a little over 20 years,” said Obal.

In addition to the storms, some are still dealing with power outages. As of Saturday evening, in Illinois, there are around 300 customers without power in Madison County, 900 people without power in St. Clair County, and three dozen customers without power in Monroe County.

Scattered showers appear likely over the next few days. In addition to storms, residents are asked to keep an eye out for flood advisories, which could cause serious risks to streets and property.