Fairview Heights man drowns in Rend Lake over holiday weekend

BENTON, Ill. – Divers at Rend Lake recovered the body of a Fairview Heights, Illinois man who disappeared while boating with his family over the three-day weekend.

Emergency responders from local and state agencies were called to Rend Lake just after 5 p.m. Monday after Bryan Petty went in the water from a boat and failed to resurface.

Rescue personnel conducted an extensive search of the area but were forced to call off the search for Petty until Tuesday morning.

Thanks to the use of sonar-equipped boats, divers located Petty’s body in 11 feet of water just after 12:35 p.m. Petty was 37.

Authorities suspect alcohol may have played a factor in Petty’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The investigation remains ongoing.