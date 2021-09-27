Fairview Heights man killed in Amtrak train derailment

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Fairview Heights man was one of three people killed when an Amtrak train derailed in Montana. Dozens more were injured.

Investigators with Amtrak and the National Transportation Safety Board are preparing to go through the rubble and piece together what caused the 10-car train to leave the tracks in Montana on Saturday. The Empire Builder derailed while in the small, north-central Montana town of Joplin. Several cars toppled to their sides.

Zach Schneider of Fairview Heights was killed in the crash, leaving his family and friends heartbroken. He was 28.

Amtrak says there were about 141 passengers and 16 crew members on board. Three passengers died and more than 50 others were injured.

“At this time, there are three confirmed fatalities; injured were transported to many local hospitals,” said Sarah Robbin, Emergency Services Coordinator for Liberty County, Montana.

Family and friends said was traveling on the train with his wife. She survived the crash.

The other two killed a married couple from St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Schneider’s neighbors are in shock.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help Schneider’s family with funeral expenses.