FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL. — A Fairview Heights man is sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday for three counts of possession of child pornography.

In February, Michael M. Rapa, 68 had pleaded guilty to the charges and will be under federal supervision for five years.

The investigation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Fairview Heights Police Department on Rapa caught the attention of police from Vancouver, Canada in 2015.

Investigators in 2017, found hundreds of videos and image files on Rapa’s personal electronic devices that contained child pornography.

“There is something profoundly wrong with an individual who derives sexual gratification

from seeing children being raped,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Law

enforcement must confront this evil because, to paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi, a true measure of

society can be found in how it protects its most vulnerable members.”

Rapa will be registered as a sex offender when released from federal supervision.