Fairview Heights mother arranges birthday parade for 9-year-old daughter

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The mother of a 9-year-old Fairview Heights girl had to cancel her in-person birthday party due to stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines.

The family decided to have a drive-by parade instead. They could not believe the overwhelming response from the community.

Amanda Brison knew she had to come up with a plan after her daughter Aubreyanna’s birthday plans were cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus. Brison got creative and started posting on social media asking friends, family and her sorority sisters to drive by their house to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

“I decided to have this because my daughter worked very hard in school and extracurricular activities; the parent that I am, I like to see her happy and smile,” Brison said.

Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX flew over the parade, where close to 70 cars drove by, handing gifts one by one to the birthday girl.

Aubreyanna stood at the end of her driveway waving, wearing her birthday crown and button. She was also holding a sign reading, “Today I am celebrating.”

“I’m excited and it means a lot. I miss my friends but I am so happy. I thought I was not going to have a birthday,” she said.

Aubreyanna’s elementary school classmates, teachers, and school superintendent also drove by. The district has been forced online due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We miss our kids so much. The best part of being with your friends on their birthday to celebrate milestones in life,” said Superintendent Matt Stines.

Aubreyanna had a beautiful cake with her picture on it, balloons, cards, and dozens of gifts. She says this was the best birthday celebration ever