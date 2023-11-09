FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Three officers were hurt during a struggle Wednesday morning in Fairview Heights that followed a suspect confronting his ex-girlfriend. The suspect is now behind bars on felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged Demarcus M. Lowery Sr., 34, with three counts of resisting a peace officer in connection with the investigation.

The incident unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the parking lot of the Fairview Heights Police Department.

A woman drove to the police department and called authorities to report her ex-boyfriend was following her and threatened her with a weapon. She told police she was afraid he would commit violence toward her.

As police responded to the parking lot, they noticed a suspect pull up next to the caller’s car and hitting a window. Police attempted to direct the subject away from the car to deescalate the situation.

The Fairview Heights Police Department says “physical force was used to control the suspect” and he resisted arrest. Police later used a taser to detain the suspect, later identified as Lowery.

Three officers suffered various injuries during the struggle. One was taken to an emergency room for treatment but has since been released.

Lowery is being held in the St. Clair County Jail and has a pending arraignment hearing.