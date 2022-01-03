Fairview Heights police warn pop-up Covid testing site may be a scam

ST. LOUIS – Police are warning of a pop-up COVID testing site at St. Clair Square that may have been a scam. They are telling anyone who provided personal information to workers at this site to monitor their credit reports for fraudulent activity.

The Fairview Heights Police and St. Clair Square Public Safety Department were notified on Friday, December 31, of a COVID testing site on the mall property. The testing site was not a state supported IDPH testing location.

The people operating this testing site were reported to be asking for personal information like social security numbers and passport ID numbers. The people had packed up and left the parking lot by the time police arrived.

Monday, officers and mall management were told that the pop-up testing site was once again being set up on the mall parking lot.

Officers responded and identified those trying to conduct the testing. They claimed they were working for a non-profit organization out of California, but they were never given permission to operate the testing site on mall property by St. Clair Square management. These workers were banned from the property and are not able to conduct tests in the City of Fairview Heights.

Police are urging anyone who gave their personal information to this organization to monitor their credit reports for fraudulent activity and to make a police report if any accounts are opened without their consent.

The IDPH website has a list of the State of Illinois Community-based testing sites who are approved for testing with no appointment required at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html.