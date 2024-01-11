FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill — In a bizarre incident yesterday, the Fairview Heights Police department found themselves dealing with an unusual set of criminals – a pack of four goats. These furry lawbreakers were charged with theft, trespassing, jaywalking, and disorderly conduct.

These culprits were discovered running loose, nibbling on grass that wasn’t theirs, prompting a call to the police for assistance. The responding officers took the goats into temporary custody, where they were lined up and formally charged. The lead suspect in the group even received a mug shot during this peculiar police lineup.

Photo by: Fairview Heights Police

Photo by: Fairview Heights Police

Photo by: Fairview Heights Police

Photo by: Fairview Heights Police

Photo by: Fairview Heights Police

Thanks to the application of the SAFE T Act and pre-trial release regulations, the goats were eventually released from custody and returned to their owners.

The post detailing this unconventional arrest garnered positive reviews on Facebook. Followers of the police department’s page expressed their appreciation for the lighthearted news, with one user stating, “I don’t know who’s been running your social media lately, but they deserve a raise!”

This event not only showed the wide range of problems that police have to deal with, but it also brought a smile to everyone’s face by showing that even the strangest things can happen sometimes.