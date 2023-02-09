FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Days after a violent fight on the grounds of SkyZone in Fairview Heights, business owners have agreed on plans to increase security around the site.

The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night. Initially, police reported that a fight involving more than 150 people, including juveniles, broke out at the trampoline park.

On Wednesday, police corrected that information and noted that “only a few were fighting but many children were filming it with their cell phones.” The investigation also revealed that the activity prevented Sky Zone staff and officers from getting to the bottom of the situation quickly. The night ended without any major injuries.

With all of this considered, Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson met with local and regional SkyZone management staff to discuss possible suggestions for preventing instances like last Saturday’s fight. Some suggestions included additional security, added parental involvement, a change in operating hours and other safety enhancements.

For now, the SkyZone will move forward with more security and “calming plans,” according to police.

Officers were told numerous fights had occurred Saturday in different parts of Sky Zone as first responders looked to deescalate the situation. Detectives are still reviewing phone footage taken Saturday night during the fight.