FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two days after a violent home invasion in Illinois, one of the tenants inside the home at the time of the crime speaks out about what it was like fending off his neighbor threatening him with an axe.

Both the tenant and the homeowner have noticed Slusser behaving strangely for months. In the last week, they said he became even more aggressive, but nothing prepared them for what was to come.

“I knew we were under attack, I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew we were under attack,” said tenant, Brent Lundy.

Lundy lives in the house with his girlfriend, daughter, and friend. He said on Tuesday night it was only him on the couch and his friend in his room. Both sprang into action the moment they heard a loud noise coming from outside.

“Screaming at us, saying where’s my old lady, where’s my old lady, I know you have her and saying other inaudible things and we started threatening him with the weapons we had and he left,” said Lundy.

Thankfully, his 7-year-old daughter and her mom were not home.

“My daughter would be traumatized, she’s the sweetest little thing,” said Lundy. “All she cares about is puppies and kitties and rainbows.” She hasn’t seen violence like that ever, we keep those things away from her, so for her to see that I don’t know what that would have done to her.”

Homeowner, Brittany Yates, lives next door on the other side of the house and saw the whole incident unfold on the ring camera police used to identify Slusser before making the arrest the next day.

“We were on the phone with 911. We were coming over here to try and make him stop, but by the time we got outside we saw him retreating,” said Yates.

Her neighbor, who she almost hired to do yard work in the past, now faces multiple charges including aggravated stalking and criminal damage.

“The whole ordeal was really frightening,” said Yates, “I never imagined it would get this violent, but it has and it’s all been unprovoked.”

Slusser remains in custody, and his bond is set at $150,000.