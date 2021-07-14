Fairview Heights woman charged after mother’s decomposing body found inside their home

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Fairview Heights woman with concealing her mother’s death.

On Monday, Fairview Heights police officers were asked to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 200 block of Oxford Avenue. A neighbor had concerns about an elderly woman at the home.

Officers arrived to find the decomposing body of 80-year-old Karen Hayashi in her bedroom. It’s unclear how long the woman had been dead. The cause of death was not immediately known.

The elderly woman’s daughter, 48-year-old Reena Hayashi, was living at the home at the time. She was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Reena Hayashi with two counts of concealment of a death and one count of obstruction of justice. She remains in custody on a $60,000 bond at St. Clair County Jail.

