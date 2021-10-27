Watch: Fallen Illinois officer’s body escorted to funeral home

ST. LOUIS- A long line of police vehicles escorted the body of fallen Illinois officer Tyler Timmins this afternoon as his body was moved from the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s office to a Wood River, Illinois funeral home.

People also lined the route to pay their respects. A road crew even stopped to salute the officer. There was also a patriotic display set up as the procession entered Pontoon Beach area.

Officer Timmins, with the Pontoon Beach Police Department, died yesterday after getting shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police also plan on releasing more information about the criminal charges related to Timmins’ death later this afternoon. You can watch that live right here on FOX2Now.com

Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a suspected stolen vehicle when a male suspect opened fire on him striking him. Timmins was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Timmins joined the Pontoon Beach police force last year after serving on three other departments in Madison County.

Officer Timmins was just 36 years old. 14 of those years were spent as a police officer.