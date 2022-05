SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Eleven more names were added to the Illinois memorial wall of honor. The wall memorializes fall first responders.

Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins is one of the new names on the wall in Springfield, Illinois.

The Annual Police Officer Memorial Ceremony was in Springfield, Illinois Thursday. In addition to honoring fallen officers, organizers use this event to show just how big of a support system these families and departments have while they mourn their losses.