Fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins’ visitation held today

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The visitation is Monday for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins. He was killed in the line of duty last week.

Over the weekend, volunteers placed more than 2,000 flags in honor of Timmins at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

The Flagman’s Mission set the flags up to pay their respects ahead of Monday’s visitation held at the Gateway Convention Center. The visitation is from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service is on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

He was 36 years old and spent 14 years as a police officer. Officer Timmins died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. Illinois State Police investigators said Timmins approached a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect started shooting. Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

The Flagman’s Mission will need help removing the flags on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center.